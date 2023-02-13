Rockford man shot while volunteering for his local church

ROCKFORD — A man was shot in his car as waited outside of a neighbor's home for his family to complete religious outreach efforts.
A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue as he sat in his car waiting on family members who were knocking at a resident's door.
Officers were told that the victim and family members identified as Jehovah's Witnesses and were reaching out to residents in the neighborhood.
Witnesses saw a shot fired from a passing white car.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide more details as they become available.