 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man shot while volunteering for his local church

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Police Department RPD Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD — A man was shot in his car as waited outside of a neighbor's home for his family to complete religious outreach efforts. 

A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue as he sat in his car waiting on family members who were knocking at a resident's door.

Officers were told that the victim and family members identified as Jehovah's Witnesses and were reaching out to residents in the neighborhood.

Witnesses saw a shot fired from a passing white car.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide more details as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you