Rockford man shot on 8th Street after fight breaks out at large party

A 28 year old Rockford man sustained non-life threating injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning according to the Rockford Police Department.
Police say the man was shot in the 1200 block of 8th Street after a fight took place at a large party that eventually escalated into shots being fired.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: A 28-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of 8th Street. Witnesses advised that a fight at a large party escalated into shots being fired. Please avoid the area while we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 30, 2023
Police are investigating the incident.