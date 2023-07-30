 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man shot on 8th Street after fight breaks out at large party

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Police Department RPD Generic

A 28 year old Rockford man sustained non-life threating injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning according to the Rockford Police Department

Police say the man was shot in the 1200 block of 8th Street after a fight took place at a large party that eventually escalated into shots being fired. 

Police are investigating the incident.

Get the latest breaking news, headlines, weather, and special offers delivered right to your mailbox!

Have a news tip? E-mail me at smanigault@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you