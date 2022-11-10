Rockford man set fire to east side churches because he 'doesn't like church'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a Rockford man, Marzavious Thomas, was arrested on two counts of maliciously damaging and destroying, and attempting to damage and destroy, by means of fire, we're learning more about his motives and how he carried out the crime.
On October 20, 2022, Thomas allegedly went to two churches and lit them on fire. Authorities tracked Thomas down by a combination of security footage, and a purchase he made at a gas station that night.
Court documents say security footage spotted Thomas' Chrysler 300 at both churches, and at a gas station where Thomas bought a sprite bottle which he filled with gas. Police connected the debit card used for the purchase at the gas station to the one they found on Thomas when they arrested him.
When police arrested Thomas, they say he admitted to the crime and said he did, "because I don't like church," and because he lost money while playing slots.
If convicted of both charges, Thomas could face up to 40 years in prison and pay $500,000 in fines.