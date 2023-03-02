Rockford man sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for illegal firearm

ROCKFORD — A federal judge has sentenced a Rockford man to five years and four months in federal prison for illegally owning a firearm to be followed by three years of supervised release.
U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston sentenced 32-year-old Rockford resident Javin Mason to more than five years in prison on Thursday.
Mason pleaded guilty in November 2022 to a charge of illegal firearms possession.
Mason was barred from possessing firearms by federal law.
Mason admitted in a plea agreement to having firearms that he knew were stolen and selling them to another person.