Rockford man sentenced to five years in federal prison for illegally owning firearm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 23-year-old Rockford resident Marcus Clay has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for illegally owning a firearm in Rockford.
U.S. District Judge Johnston sentenced Clay to five years and two months in prison on Friday.
Clay pleaded guilty in September of 2022 to a charge of illegal firearm ownership.
Clay was barred by federal law from owning firearms due to being a previously-convicted felon.
Clay confessed in a plea agreement that while in Rockford on October 27, 2021, he owned a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.
The magazine was loaded with an additional 29 rounds of ammunition.