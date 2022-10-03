 Skip to main content
Rockford man sentenced to eight years for illegally owning machine gun

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 20-year-old Rockford resident has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a machine gun in Rockford.

Thomas Brooks pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of illegal firearm possession. 

As a previously convicted felon, Brooks was prohibited by federal law to own firearms.

Brooks admitted in a plea agreement with Rockford on November 1, 2021 that he illegally owned a handgun loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a "switch" device that made the firearm fully automatic.

Holding illegal firearm owners accountable through federal prosecution is a focal point of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction strategy. 

The program has been used to fight a broad range of violent crime issues facing the district including firearm offenses. 

