Rockford man sentenced to eight years for illegally owning machine gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 20-year-old Rockford resident has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a machine gun in Rockford.
Thomas Brooks pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of illegal firearm possession.
As a previously convicted felon, Brooks was prohibited by federal law to own firearms.
Brooks admitted in a plea agreement with Rockford on November 1, 2021 that he illegally owned a handgun loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a "switch" device that made the firearm fully automatic.
Holding illegal firearm owners accountable through federal prosecution is a focal point of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction strategy.
The program has been used to fight a broad range of violent crime issues facing the district including firearm offenses.