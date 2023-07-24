Rockford man sentenced to almost 8 years for crack cocaine distribution, firearm

ROCKFORD, Ill. — 48-year-old Rockford resident Jerry Hatchett was sentenced on July 19 to to seven years and 10 months in federal prison on the charges of:
- Possession With Intent To Distribute A Controlled Substance
- Possession Of A Firearm In Furtherance Of A Drug Trafficking Crime
Hatchett pleaded guilty on April 3.
According to the written plea agreement, Hatchett had about 6.4 grams of crack cocaine in his Rockford-area apartment on February 6, 2017.
Hatchett admitted that over a period of around six months, he sold about 378 grams of crack cocaine out of his apartment.
In addition, authorities found four firearms in Hatchett's apartment.
According to details in the plea agreement, Hatchett bought the firearms by trading cocaine for them.
Hatchett owned them to protect his crack cocaine distribution methods.
In the Northern District of Illinois, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has utilized the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to combat a broad range of violent crime issues facing the district, particularly firearm offenses.