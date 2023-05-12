Rockford man sentenced to almost 5 years in federal prison for illegally owning gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced a man to almost five years in prison for illegally having a loaded gun in Rockford.
35-year-old Cedric Marks was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.
Marks pleaded guilty in 2022 to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously-convicted felon.
Marks admitted in a plea agreement that on September 4, 2019, he owned a loaded handgun in Rockford.
Marks was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for speeding.
He was asked to leave the car after the officer smelled an odor of marijuana.
Marks reached for a backpack in the car, ignoring the officer's request to stop, and then defeated the officer's attempt to handcuff him.
Marks then ran and dropped the backpack.
Marks was finally arrested with a firearm that was loaded with five rounds of .38-caliber ammunition.
Ammunition, cash, drugs, scales, and other drug paraphernalia were found in the backpack.
Marks was previously convicted of a felony that restricted his ownership of a firearm.