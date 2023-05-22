Rockford man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2020 murder, dumping body

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On Friday, 30-year-old Dylan Myers was sentenced to 35 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with three years of Mandatory Supervised release for the First Degree Murder of Steven Delorme on March 25, 2020.

Myers was found guilty of the First Degree Murder following a bench trial.

The Court had also found that the First Degree Murder was performed with the additional element of Exceptionally Brutal and Heinous Behavior Indicative of Wanton Cruelty.

On the evening of March 25, 2020, Myers and a co-defendant, Harry Lawson, severely battered the victim, Steven Delorme, before dropping his body from a minivan in a secluded area on 20th Avenue.

An alert citizen saw the situation and called 9-1-1.

Delorme eventually died from his injuries on June 4, 2020.

Lawson was found guilty of First Degree Murder with Exceptional Brutal and Heinous Behavior Indicative of Wanton Cruelty on March 27, 2023.

Lawson's case is set for status on June 20, 2023.