Rockford man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for crimes of sexually exploiting children.
57-year-old James Umbaugh admitted in a plea agreement that in 2018 that he knowingly had images of minors under the age of 12 and toddlers engaged in sexual acts on his home computer.
Umbaugh had more than 7,900 images and videos of child pornography, including sexually explicit content from online.
Umbaugh also admitted that from 2016 to 2018 he acted as a moderator and administrator for chat rooms and websites that promoted the distribution of child abuse and child exploitation materials.
In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Philip Reinhard on Friday ordered Umbaugh to pay $18,000 in restitution to his victims.