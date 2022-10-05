Rockford man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 34-year-old Rockford man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine.
U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey imposed the prison sentence on September 29 after a hearing in federal court in Rockford.
Tervarie Lottie pleaded guilty earlier this year to:
- Conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin
- Conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute
Lottie admitted in a plea agreement that he led a drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin to other drug dealers and street-level customers in the Rockford area in 2017.
Lottie and co-defendant Tyshon Watson, of Rockford, shared a cell phone that the organization's street-level customers called to buy heroin.
On days when Watson had the phone, Watson sold heroin to customers and provided the earnings to Lottie.
On days when Lottie had the phone, Lottie personally sold heroin to street-level customers.
Lottie also personally sold larger quantities of heroin to other Rockford-area drug dealers.
Co-defendant Johnia Wilson, another member of the drug-trafficking organization, recruited certain people to buy heroin from the organization with Wilson arranging transactions between Lottie and the buyers.
Wilson also assisted Lottie in collecting drug-trafficking profits owed to the organization.
Lottie had an apartment in Rockford that was used as a "trap house" where heroin was stored and packaged for sale and distribution to customers.
Lottie, Watson, and Wilson also used it as a meeting place.
Lottie separately worked with another co-defendant, Devonte Gordon, of Rockford, to possess cocaine.
As part of Lottie's plan, he arranged for Gordon to buy two kilograms of cocaine from one of Lottie's narcotics suppliers in 2017.
All three co-defendants were previously sentenced to federal prison terms:
- Gordon was sentenced to 87 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine
- Watson was sentenced to 57 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Wilson was sentenced to 36 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin