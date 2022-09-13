Rockford man resists arrest twice, found with multiple drug items

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13, a 28-year-old Rockford resident resisted arrest twice before being charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses.
Around 12:20 a.m., Rockford Police officers saw a suspicious-looking vehicle in the 2200 block of Charlies Street.
Once spotted, the vehicle made an unexpected turn into the parking lot at the Stop-N-Go gas station on Charles Street and officers found that the registration plates were expired and suspended.
The driver of the vehicle, Kenyatta Jenkins, left the vehicle and entered the store.
As he left the store a short time later, he stood outside his vehicle with suspected baggies of crack cocaine in plain sight.
Officers approached him for arrest and Jenkins struggled, ultimately running away.
After a short chase, officers caught up with him and Jenkins resisted arrest for the second time.
He was eventually arrested after struggling again and taken to County Jail.
During the incident, officers were able to find 21 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen loaded handgun with extended magazine, over 29 grams of cannabis, additional drug paraphernalia, and a small sum of money.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Kenyatta Jenkins, 28, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Armed Violence
Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Resisting Arrest
Various Traffic Offenses