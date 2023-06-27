 Skip to main content
Edit

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy (U)
for fine particulate matter for the Chicago Metropolitan and Rockford
regions on Tuesday June 27th. In addition, the Agency forecasts
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for fine particulate matter
statewide for Wednesday June 28th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
(AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but
the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra
alert.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid long or intense
outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

Rockford man resists arrest after police officers try to pull his car over Monday afternoon

 By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man is behind bars after he tried to resist arrest by speeding away from a traffic stop scene and running from his car on foot.

On Monday around 4:10 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers tried to stop a car traveling on Court Street when it quickly drove away from the scene and hit a pole and guardrail.

The impact was in the area of Court and Reynolds Streets.

The driver, 21-year-old Rockford resident David King, ran from the car, but was arrested a short time later in the 1300 block of Grant Avenue.

During an investigation, officers found a bag inside the car which contained a loaded handgun, loaded magazine, and loaded extended magazine.

King was taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charges:

David King, 21, Rockford

  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
  • Resisting Arrest