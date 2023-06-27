Rockford man resists arrest after police officers try to pull his car over Monday afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man is behind bars after he tried to resist arrest by speeding away from a traffic stop scene and running from his car on foot.
On Monday around 4:10 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers tried to stop a car traveling on Court Street when it quickly drove away from the scene and hit a pole and guardrail.
The impact was in the area of Court and Reynolds Streets.
The driver, 21-year-old Rockford resident David King, ran from the car, but was arrested a short time later in the 1300 block of Grant Avenue.
During an investigation, officers found a bag inside the car which contained a loaded handgun, loaded magazine, and loaded extended magazine.
King was taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charges:
David King, 21, Rockford
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Resisting Arrest