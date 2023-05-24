Rockford man reflects on growing up with music icon Tina Turner

ROCKFORD -- People all over the world are paying tribute to Tina Turner's life and legacy.
Tina enchanted fans worldwide with her amazing voice. It's a voice Tina Turner had since she was a little girl.
13 WREX caught up with a Rockford man who grew up with Anna Mae Bullock, before the world knew her as Tina Turner.
"Tina was always outgoing, straightforward, but good you know, a good person with a heart full of gold" Tina Turner's Childhood Friend, John Brent said.
John Brent and his sister Wanda grew up in Ripley, Tennessee.
The city of Ripley is less than 10 miles from Nutbush, Tina Turner's hometown.
"She was at my house. Tina was a lot with my sister Wanda, They were good friends," Brent said.
Back in the 1950s, they were all classmates at Lauderdale High School, even attending the same church, where Tina got her musical start.
"Tina sang at church, which is right across the street from me from where we lived. She was over the girls' choir and everybody just saying that child can sang she can really sang and she loved to sing,"
Through the years, John moved to Rockford where he's lived for almost 5 decades.
He vividly remembers Tina Turner's 1987 visit to the Rockford Metro Center, now known as the BMO.
"She came to Rockford after being a celebrity, she came to Rockford and we got flowers for her went down and talk to her. And she was still the same Tina and that night and Rockford she just turned that police upside down. And we were so proud of her,"
With the news of Tina Turner's passing, it's a heartbreaking loss for fans and people that knew her well.
"Good person, just really kind she was just probably give you anything she had if it was her last,"
The music icon will be remembered for her voice and hit songs that made us all want to get up and groove.
Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83.
People are starting to lay roses and create memorials on Tina's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.