Rockford man receives multiple charges after accidental shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been charged after an accidental shooting led to police finding weapons and other related items in his home.
On Wednesday, Rockford Police responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
When officers arrived, they were told that as the victim, Corey Jackson, was walking near a convenience store, he was shot in the ankle by unknown individuals.
As officers continued to investigate the injury, it was believed that Jackson accidentally shot himself.
During an investigation of Jackson's home, officers found a spent shell casing, ammunition, a shotgun, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, and an automatic switch.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Corey Jackson, 18, Rockford
- Possession of a Machine Gun
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm
- Reckless Discharge
- Child Endangerment