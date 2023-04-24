Rockford man pulls knife on employee, resists arrest

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been arrested after pulling a knife on a employee and resisting arrest.
On Friday, April 21 around 11:11 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 300 block of 15th Avenue for reports of a man who pulled a knife on an employee around that area.
Officers found the subject, 35-year-old Rockford resident Lonnell Fort, walking on Marchesano Drive.
After a struggle with officers, Fort was arrested.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:
Lonnell Fort, 35, Rockford Disarming Police
Aggravated Battery to Police
Aggravated Resisting Arrest (4 counts)
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Battery
Disorderly Conduct (2 counts)