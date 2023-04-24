 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Rockford man pulls knife on employee, resists arrest

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been arrested after pulling a knife on a employee and resisting arrest.

On Friday, April 21 around 11:11 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 300 block of 15th Avenue for reports of a man who pulled a knife on an employee around that area.

Officers found the subject, 35-year-old Rockford resident Lonnell Fort, walking on Marchesano Drive.

After a struggle with officers, Fort was arrested.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:

Lonnell Fort, 35, Rockford Disarming Police

Aggravated Battery to Police

Aggravated Resisting Arrest (4 counts)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Battery

Disorderly Conduct (2 counts)

