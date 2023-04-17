 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Rockford man pronounced dead after fire breaks out inside of Travelodge motel room

  Updated
  • 0
Rockford-Police (RPD)

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been pronounced dead after a fire occurred inside a Travelodge motel room Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, April 15 at 2:10 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called Travelodge Motel at 3851 11th Street in Rockford for reports of a deceased man.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Rockford resident Ryan Clay.

Investigation shows that on the afternoon of April 15, Rockford Fire Department personnel were called to the Travelodge for a fire inside a motel room.

When fire department personnel arrived, they found Clay dead inside his motel room.

Clay was pronounced dead on April 15 at 2:50 p.m. by Coroner's Office staff.

An autopsy has been completed and are pending further investigation.

The Rockford Fire Department is still investigating the details of the fire.

Tags

