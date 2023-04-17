Rockford man pronounced dead after fire breaks out inside of Travelodge motel room

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been pronounced dead after a fire occurred inside a Travelodge motel room Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, April 15 at 2:10 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called Travelodge Motel at 3851 11th Street in Rockford for reports of a deceased man.
The man has been identified as 46-year-old Rockford resident Ryan Clay.
Investigation shows that on the afternoon of April 15, Rockford Fire Department personnel were called to the Travelodge for a fire inside a motel room.
When fire department personnel arrived, they found Clay dead inside his motel room.
Clay was pronounced dead on April 15 at 2:50 p.m. by Coroner's Office staff.
An autopsy has been completed and are pending further investigation.
The Rockford Fire Department is still investigating the details of the fire.