Rockford man killed in rural DeKalb County crash

By Andrew Carrigan

KINGSTON, Ill. — A Rockford man is dead after a three-car crash in rural DeKalb County Friday evening.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Greg Knapp, 57 of Rockford, died after a three-car crash on Glidden Rd. at River Ln. near Kingston.

Authorities say the crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Knapp, driving in an SUV, was hit head-on by another car that crossed the center line.

Knapp was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb where he later died. The driver of the other car, identified as a 19-year-old from Rochelle, was also taken to Kishwaukee Hospital where he remains Saturday afternoon. His condition was not released by authorities.

The driver of a third car was not hurt after they swerved to avoid the main crash. The car received minor damage.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

