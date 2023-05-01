Rockford man killed in overnight shooting identified

ROCKFORD -- The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in an overnight shooting.
The shooting victim has been identified as 50-year-old Ezra Allen III of Rockford.
Rockford Police Officers and Rockford Fire Department personnel responded to the 1700 block of Wedel Ave. for a report of a shooting victim.
When police arrived on scene they located Mr. Allen lying on the ground, unresponsive and not breathing.
Allen was pronounced dead by Coroner’s Office staff on Monday.
An autopsy was performed and the findings revealed Allen died of a gunshot wound.
The Rockford Police Department is investigating this shooting incident.