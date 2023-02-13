Rockford man identified, fatally shot while volunteering for Jehovah's Witnesses

ROCKFORD — A man was shot in his car as waited outside of a neighbor's home for his family to complete religious outreach efforts.

54-year-old Miguel Perez was struck by a bullet and killed in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue as he sat in his car waiting on family members who were knocking at a resident's door.

Officers were told that the victim and family members identified as Jehovah's Witnesses and were reaching out to residents in the neighborhood.

Witnesses saw a shot fired from a passing white car.

Rockford Police detectives were able to identify a 15-year-old male as the suspect.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the charge listed below and an arrest warrant was issued.

The 15-year-old male is not currently in custody.

Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford

First Degree Murder

Rockford Police Officers and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, assessed Perez, and determined him to be beyond resuscitation.

At 12:06 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office pronounced Miguel Perez deceased.

On February 13, an autopsy of Perez revealed that he died of a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide more details as they become available.