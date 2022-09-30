Rockford man found guilty in sexual abuse of child

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — As of September 28, 39-year-old Rockford resident Charles Jones has been found guilty of eight counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Child after a jury trial.
In November 2018, Rockford Police officers were alerted that a 7-year-old child had arrived at Swedish American Hospital for sexual abuse treatment.
An investigation showed that between 2017 and 2018, the child had been sexually abused on multiple occasions by Jones at a home in Rockford.
Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child is a Class X Felony.
The sentencing range for this felony is six to sixty years in jail followed by Mandatory Supervised Release of 3 years up to Natural Life.
Truth in sentencing applies to these convictions and any sentence to the Department of Corrections must be served at 85%.
A conviction for this offense requires lifetime registration as a sex offender.
The sentence imposed on each count is to be served mandatorily consecutive to all other counts.