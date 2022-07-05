Rockford man found asleep in car had 4 outstanding warrants

ROCKFORD -- On Sunday, July 3 around 10:20 a.m., Rockford Police responded to a call on the 3200 block of Parkside about a man sleeping inside a parked vehicle.
Once the officers arrived to the location, they found 40-year-old Rockford resident Codell Jackson asleep inside the car.
Jackson then woke up, exited the vehicle, and ran.
He was apprehended after a short foot chase and is being lodged in the County Jail.
During the investigation, officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges:
Codell Jackson, 40, Rockford
Violation of Bail Bond
Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Resisting Police
Outstanding Warrants (4)