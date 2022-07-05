Rockford man found asleep in car had 4 outstanding warrants

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT
FOR NORTHERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Brodhead to 6 miles southeast of Orfordville to South
Beloit, moving southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts may be occurring out
ahead of the main area of thunderstorms.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Beloit, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Durand,
Harrison, Shirland and Lake Summerset.

This includes...  Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College.

Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 0
and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room
on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in
search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from
windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
440 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LEE
OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN,
EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MCHENRY, MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
and last through the overnight period. High moisture will
lead to efficient rain rates with flash flooding possible
where storms train.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Rockford man found asleep in car had 4 outstanding warrants

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Tape Generic.jpg

ROCKFORD -- On Sunday, July 3 around 10:20 a.m., Rockford Police responded to a call on the 3200 block of Parkside about a man sleeping inside a parked vehicle.

Once the officers arrived to the location, they found 40-year-old Rockford resident Codell Jackson asleep inside the car.

Jackson then woke up, exited the vehicle, and ran.

He was apprehended after a short foot chase and is being lodged in the County Jail. 

During the investigation, officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges:

Codell Jackson, 40, Rockford

Violation of Bail Bond

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Resisting Police

Outstanding Warrants (4)

Tags

Recommended for you