Rockford man fighting for his life after getting shot

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man is fighting for his life after getting shot Friday evening.
Police tweeted about the shooting just after 7:30 p.m. It happened on the 3500 block of Elm Street. Police are asking everyone to stay away from the scene until they finish their investigation.
Shooting investigation in the 3500 block of Elm. An adult male sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 15, 2023
No word on what lead up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.
