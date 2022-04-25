 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...There is uncertainty on how long cloud
cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than
forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the
threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Rockford man faces murder charge for 2021 fatal shooting

Rockford-Police (RPD)

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is facing a first degree murder charge for a homicide in January 2021. 

Antwone Lee, 25 has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Herman Bowser. 

Rockford Police responded to the area of Church Street and Brown Avenue for reports of a car chase and shots fired. Officers found Bowser on the roadway outside a crashed vehicle. 

Bower suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Lee is in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an unrelated charge.

