Rockford man faces murder charge for 2021 fatal shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is facing a first degree murder charge for a homicide in January 2021.
Antwone Lee, 25 has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Herman Bowser.
Rockford Police responded to the area of Church Street and Brown Avenue for reports of a car chase and shots fired. Officers found Bowser on the roadway outside a crashed vehicle.
Bower suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Lee is in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an unrelated charge.