Rockford man faces multiple gun charges after shooting victim in leg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Around 11:35 p.m. on November 8, Rockford Police officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive.
Once officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The 27-year-old man told officers that he was shot by an unknown man, later identified as Christopher Outlaw, ran away from the area.
A short time later, officers saw Outlaw walking in the area.
Outlaw was arrested and officers found a loaded handgun on his person.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Christopher Outlaw, 36, Rockford
Aggravated Battery with a Firearm
Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Possession of a Defaced Firearm
Resisting a Police Officer
Criminal Damage to Property
The charges against him are merely accusations. He is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
