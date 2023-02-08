 Skip to main content
Rockford man faces multiple drug charges after January car crash

  • Updated
Koenig is charged with six counts of Aggravated DUI of Drugs after a crash in rural Rockford that killed a woman in January.

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been charged in an early January 2023 car crash where a woman died due to injuries. 

On January 6 around 6:15 p.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic crash in the area of Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. 

Once police arrived, witnesses reported that a pick-up truck, driven by 32-year-old Rockford man Joseph Koenig, crossed the center line of the road and crashed into a car with one female occupant.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she unfortunately died due to injuries received in the accident.

After an investigation by Rockford Police Traffic Investigators, and a review of the case with the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, a warrant was issued for Koenig.

Koenig is not in custody at this time.

Joseph Koenig, 32, Rockford

Aggravated DUI Drugs Involving Death (6 counts)

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs