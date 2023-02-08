Rockford man faces multiple drug charges after January car crash

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been charged in an early January 2023 car crash where a woman died due to injuries.
On January 6 around 6:15 p.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic crash in the area of Springfield Avenue and Safford Road.
Once police arrived, witnesses reported that a pick-up truck, driven by 32-year-old Rockford man Joseph Koenig, crossed the center line of the road and crashed into a car with one female occupant.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she unfortunately died due to injuries received in the accident.
After an investigation by Rockford Police Traffic Investigators, and a review of the case with the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, a warrant was issued for Koenig.
Koenig is not in custody at this time.
Joseph Koenig, 32, Rockford
Aggravated DUI Drugs Involving Death (6 counts)
Driving Under the Influence of Drugs