Rockford man faces multiple child sexual abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man was arrested Saturday after a May 2023 police investigation learned that two child victims were sexually abused.
On Monday, May 15, the Rockford Police Department was called to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a child.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit identified the subject as 54-year-old Rockford resident Cleo Thomas.
Thomas was known to the victim.
A second child victim was identified during the investigation and was also known to Thomas.
A warrant was obtained for Thomas' arrest. On Saturday, July 15, Thomas was arrested and taken to Winnebago County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
- Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (4 Counts)
- Indecent Solicitation of a Child (1 Count)