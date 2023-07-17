 Skip to main content
Rockford man faces multiple child sexual abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man was arrested Saturday after a May 2023 police investigation learned that two child victims were sexually abused.

On Monday, May 15, the Rockford Police Department was called to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a child.

The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit identified the subject as 54-year-old Rockford resident Cleo Thomas.

Thomas was known to the victim.

A second child victim was identified during the investigation and was also known to Thomas. 

A warrant was obtained for Thomas' arrest. On Saturday, July 15, Thomas was arrested and taken to Winnebago County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

  • Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (4 Counts)
  • Indecent Solicitation of a Child (1 Count)

