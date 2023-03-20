Rockford man faces multiple charges after home searched

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man was charged after Winnebago County Sheriff's detectives carried out a search warrant of a home.
After receiving multiple tips from concerned citizens, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into illegal drug distribution in the 1300 block of Garrison Avenue in Rockford.
During the investigation, detectives were able to gather evidence that linked the suspect, Marcus Green, to the sale and distribution of illicit substances.
The investigation led to a search warrant inside a home where almost 100 grams of cocaine and a firearm were found.
Green had previous felony drug convictions.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Marcus D. Green, 41, Rockford
1 count armed habitual criminal
1 count possession with intent to deliver cocaine 15<100 grams
1 count unlawful use of weapons by a felon