Rockford man faces additional charges in a 2022 fatal traffic crash involving cyclist

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man faces additional charges in a 2022 fatal traffic crash.
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 around 12:30 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a traffic crash involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist on the 800 block of Brooke Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw that the truck had hit a pole and a 43-year-old man was trapped underneath.
He was taken out from under the truck and taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Todd Norton, 52, Rockford
Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
Causing Death (4 counts)
The Rockford Police Department Traffic Unit continued to investigate the fatal traffic crash.
On Monday, March 27, 2023, the Winnebago County States Attorney authorized additional charges for Norton:
Todd Norton, 52, Rockford
First Degree Murder
Reckless Homicide
Norton is currently in custody on the original fatal crash charges.
