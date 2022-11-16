Rockford man extracted from car, dies after crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is dead after a car crash early Tuesday morning.
Winnebago County Deputies were called to an accident that happened just before 4:00 a.m. That crash happened at the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road.
The driver of an Acura RDX is in serious condition after the incident.
The driver of the Ford Edge involved was 50-year-old Rockford resident Douglas Lieving.
Lieving was extracted from his vehicle by the fire department. He was pronounced dead just before 5 a.m.
An autopsy performed on November 16 found that Lieving died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to the crash.