Rockford man dies from injuries after head-on collision with semi

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Around 11:21 p.m. on November 7, 35-year-old Rockford resident Christopher Vann was the driver and only occupant of a vehicle that was traveling northbound on South Pierpont Avenue near Estelle Drive in Rockford.
Meanwhile, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on South Pierpont Avenue near Estelle Drive.
Both the semi-truck and Vann's vehicle crashed head-on.
The driver of the semi-truck was reportedly not injured.
Vann needed to be freed from the constraints of his vehicle by fire department personnel.
Vann was then taken from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Despite medical efforts, Vann died on November 8 at 12:59 a.m.
An autopsy is pending with the Winnebago County Coroner's office.
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.