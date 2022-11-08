 Skip to main content
Rockford man dies from injuries after head-on collision with semi

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Around 11:21 p.m. on November 7, 35-year-old Rockford resident Christopher Vann was the driver and only occupant of a vehicle that was traveling northbound on South Pierpont Avenue near Estelle Drive in Rockford. 

Meanwhile, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on South Pierpont Avenue near Estelle Drive.

Both the semi-truck and Vann's vehicle crashed head-on.

The driver of the semi-truck was reportedly not injured. 

Vann needed to be freed from the constraints of his vehicle by fire department personnel.

Vann was then taken from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

Despite medical efforts, Vann died on November 8 at 12:59 a.m.

An autopsy is pending with the Winnebago County Coroner's office. 

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

