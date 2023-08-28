Rockford man charged with sexual abuse of a juvenile

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 33-year-old Rockford man is behind bars after being charged with sexual abuse of a juvenile.

On Thursday, August 24, the Rockford Police Department responded to a report of a man having sexual contact with a juvenile.

The suspect was identified as a 33-year-old Ricardo Mendez, who was known to the victim.

Mendez was on the scene when officers arrived and was arrested. He was then taken to the County Jail.

The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes unit lead a follow-up investigation into the incident.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charge: