Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago Courthouse

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County State's Attorney has announced that Larry Lee Wilkins was charged with Aggravated Arson, Arson, and Criminal Damage to State Supported Property via complaint on November 7.
Around 10:44 p.m. on November 5, the Rockford Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at the "old" Winnebago County Courthouse located at 403 Elm Street.
Fire investigators determined the fire to be incendiary in nature.
The fire was determined to have started in a west exterior stairwell and extended into the basement of the courthouse.
The fire caused major damage estimated to be more than $200,000.
During firefighting operations, a City of Rockford firefighter received a head injury which required him to be taken to a local hospital emergency room for treatment.
Fire investigators were also able to watch Winnebago County's security video and were able to see a fire erupt in the west exterior stairwell of the Winnebago County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m. on November 5.
The video footage showed a person walk out of the burning stairwell, walk west on Elm Street, and then turn north through the parking tunnel to East State Street.
Further videos from the Rockford Mass Transit District station taken shortly after showed another angle of the same person walking north through the parking tunnel to East State Street.
The person in the video was wearing dark clothing with his pants worn down around his knees.
On November 7, a Winnebago County employee who had seen the video told fire investigators that a person was sleeping in the west stairwell who may match the identity of the person seen on county security video leaving the stairwell at the time of the fire.
Investigators spoke with Larry Lee Wilkins in the west exterior stairwell.
As they talked with him, they noticed he was wearing the same clothing as the person was wearing in the video.
After the conversation between Wilkins and investigators concluded, Wilkins left and walked north through the parking tunnel nearby.
Investigators noticed that Wilkins also walked with a similar gait to the person in the video.
Investigators concluded that Larry Lee Wilkens was the person on the video walking away from the fire eruption on November 5.
Aggravated Arson is a Class X Felony punishable by 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections; Arson is a Class 2 felony punishable by 3 to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections; and Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, which as charged, is a Class 1 felony punishable by 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The case was investigated by the Rockford Fire Department.