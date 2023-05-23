Rockford man charged with public indecency in retail store's parking lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 21-year-old Rockford man was arrested after police received a report that he was masturbating in a retail store's parking lot.
On Monday, May 1, the Rockford Police Department was called to look into a report of a man masturbating in his car while in the parking lot of a Target located at 6560 East State Street.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit identified the subject as 21-year-old Rockford resident Avin Capes.
On Monday, May 22, Capes was arrested after a warrant was obtained and taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized one count of Public Indecency against Capes.