Rockford man charged with murder in April 8 death of woman in her home

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man is charged with murder in an incident from April 8 where a woman was found dead inside her home.
Antwinette Paschal was found dead in her home in the 3100 block of Guildford Road on Saturday, April 8.
Rockford Police officers were dispatched to the home for a welfare check on Paschal.
When officers arrived, they found that the front door was open.
As officers cleared and searched the home, they found Paschal in the living room. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rockford Police Violent Crimes detectives identified 36-year-old Rockford resident John Gregory as a suspect as a follow-up investigation into the situation.
Gregory was arrested on Wednesday morning on an unrelated warrant.
He was served this warrant while in custody in the County Jail.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charge:
John Gregory, 36, Rockford
First Degree Murder
If you have any information regarding this incident or any incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).