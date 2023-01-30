 Skip to main content
Rockford man charged with multiple weapons offenses after shooting outside of a home

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been charged with multiple weapons violations after police responded to reports of a gun being fired outside of a house.

On Saturday. January 28 around 1:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to calls of an adult male shooting a gun outside of a house in the 200 block of South Springfield Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Rockford resident Francis Froeber, leaving the area in a car.

Officers stopped the car and while investigating, they found a loaded gun on Froeber's person.

Froeber was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Francis Froeber, 42, Rockford

Reckless Discharge

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

No Valid FOID