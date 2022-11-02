Rockford man charged with multiple sex crimes involving minor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 55-year-old Rockford man has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor.
On Sunday, October 9, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of a sexual assault to a juvenile under the age of 18.
Officers learned that the assault occurred in the 2200 block of Arizona Avenue.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit identified the suspect 55-year-old Rockford resident Michael Paulson.
The victim and suspect knew each other.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Michael Paulson, 55, Rockford
Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault (2 counts)
Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (2 counts)
If you have any information regarding these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.