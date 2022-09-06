Rockford man charged with grooming, abuse of minor

ROCKFORD — On September 2, Rockford Police Detectives served 45-year-old Rockford resident Marc Davis with a warrant at the Winnebago County Jail for one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and one count of Grooming.
Davis was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.
On Monday, August 1, the Rockford Police Department was called to look into a report of an adult male having inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old minor through a texting app.
The victim and subject were known to each other.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as Davis.