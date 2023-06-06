Rockford man charged with father's murder following Vincent Avenue death investigation

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office informed 13 WREX, Devon Pitts, had been charged with two counts of first degree murder tied to a death investigation on Vincent Avenue.
Pitts is accused for murdering his father, 64-year-old Roger Pitts.
Here is the information from the Sheriff's office:
On Friday June 2nd, 2023, at approximately 3:55pm, deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Vincent Avenue for a medical assist. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male in the living room of the residence. It was apparent that the subject was a victim of a Homicide. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was contacted to respond to the scene and Sheriff’s Department detectives
initiated a homicide investigation.
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified the decedent as 64 year-old Roger A. Pitts of Rockford. An autopsy was performed on Monday, June 5th, 2023. Mr. Pitt’s preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma.
On Monday, June 5th, this case was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized 2 counts of First-Degree Murder against the victim’s 26 year-old son, Devon A. Pitts. Devon A. Pitts was in custody in
the Winnebago County Jail on an unrelated charge. Devon A. Pitts is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss. We hope this arrest brings them a sense of closure and comfort as they begin to heal from this
devastating event.
“The deputies and detectives of the Sheriff’s Office remain dedicated to serving and protecting the community, and we will continue our relentless efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of all our residents,” said Winnebago
County Sheriff Gary Caruana.
Pitts is being held in the Winnebago County Jail and is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.