Rockford man charged with Christmas Day fatal hit and run

ROCKFORD — A 20-year-old Rockford man has been charged with a Hit & Run Involving Death offense in the Christmas day incident where one woman died.

On Sunday, December 25, 2022 around 6:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a female lying in the roadway in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found 48-year-old Lisa Judson, who appeared to be a victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Judson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rockford Police Traffic Investigators were able to identify the car and locate the driver on Friday, January 27, 2023.

20-year-old Rockford resident Gerwarn Porter Jr. was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charges:

Gerwarn Porter Jr., 20, Rockford

Hit & Run Involving Death