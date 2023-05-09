Rockford man charged with child pornography after February incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been arrested after an investigation of a February incident involving a minor.
On Monday, February 27, the Rockford Police Department was notified of a man having inappropriate contact with a minor.
The Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit investigated the incident reported and identified the suspect as 31-year-old Darren Coleman, who was known to the minor.
After getting a warrant for Coleman's arrest, police apprehended Coleman in the 500 block of Ranger Street on May 6 and took him to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Darren Coleman, 31, Rockford
Child Pornography
- Grooming
If you have any information regarding this incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).