Rockford man charged with child pornography after February incident

  • Updated
By Nick Landi

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been arrested after an investigation of a February incident involving a minor.

On Monday, February 27, the Rockford Police Department was notified of a man having inappropriate contact with a minor.

The Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit investigated the incident reported and identified the suspect as 31-year-old Darren Coleman, who was known to the minor.

After getting a warrant for Coleman's arrest, police apprehended Coleman in the 500 block of Ranger Street on May 6 and took him to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: 

Darren Coleman, 31, Rockford

  • Child Pornography

  • Grooming

If you have any information regarding this incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).