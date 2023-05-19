Rockford man charged with attempted murder, 4 firearms found in home

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 59-year-old Rockford man has been charged with Attempted Murder after a woman was shot in the neck on May 2.
Around 10:25 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside of her car outside of her home.
She was hit in the neck and taken to a local hospital.
The Rockford Police Violent Crime Unit detectives identified the suspect as 59-year-old Joe Williams.
Williams and the woman knew each other.
Williams was arrested on Thursday and taken to the County Jail.
While Williams' home was investigated, Rockford Police detectives found two handguns and two rifles.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges for Williams:
Joe Williams, 59, Rockford
- Attempted Murder
- Aggravated Battery with a Firearm