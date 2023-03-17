Rockford man charged with 2022 murder arrested in Florida

ROCKFORD -- A murder suspect wanted in connection to a 2022 shooting was taken into custody in Florida.
Dylan Denham, 29, of Rockford was wanted on a first-degree murder charge.
On Thursday, April 14, 2022, around 6:40 p.m., Rockford police officers responded to the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue for a shooting.
Officers found 20-year-old Deontay Turner lying on the sidewalk, suffering from
apparent gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Rockford Police Department’s Gang Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the
incident, and identified the suspect as 29-year-old Dylan Denham.
After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody on March 16, 2023, in Lehigh Acres, Florida.
Denham is currently in custody in the Lee County Jail in Ft. Myers, Florida.