Rockford man charged on 10 counts of child pornography

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On July 28, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 officials arrested Russell Peacock, a 68-year-old Rockford male resident for 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony.)
On July 28, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force 2 Team carried out a search warrant at a residence in the 3400 block of Baxter Road in Rockford.
The search warrant followed an investigation involving child pornography.
Evidence gathered at the scene led to the arrest of Peacock, who was transported to the Winnebago County Jail.
Peacock is awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation remains open and on-going.