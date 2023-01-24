 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Slippery travel due to falling snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions during the Wednesday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Rockford man charged in multiple sex crimes with a child

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been charged with grooming and multiple sex crimes with a child.

On Monday, November 14, the Rockford Police Department was alerted to investigate a report of an adult man having inappropriate contact with a minor.

The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit organized a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 51-year-old Rockford resident Ronald Evans Jr., who was known to the victim.

A warrant was acquired for Evans' arrest and on Wednesday, January 18, Evans was arrested.

He is currently being lodged in the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office reviewed the case and authorized the following charges against Evans. 

Ronald Evans Jr., 51, Rockford

Indecent Solicitation of a Child

Grooming

Sexual Exploitation of a Child