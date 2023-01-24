Rockford man charged in multiple sex crimes with a child

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been charged with grooming and multiple sex crimes with a child.
On Monday, November 14, the Rockford Police Department was alerted to investigate a report of an adult man having inappropriate contact with a minor.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit organized a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 51-year-old Rockford resident Ronald Evans Jr., who was known to the victim.
A warrant was acquired for Evans' arrest and on Wednesday, January 18, Evans was arrested.
He is currently being lodged in the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office reviewed the case and authorized the following charges against Evans.
Ronald Evans Jr., 51, Rockford
Indecent Solicitation of a Child
Grooming
Sexual Exploitation of a Child