Rockford man charged in 2016 murder

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been arrested and charged in a 2016 murder involving two women.
On January 30 at 2:05 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department responded to the 1300 block of Carbaugh Avenue in unincorporated Rockford for a home invasion.
When Deputies arrived on scene, they found 2 women suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital.
Investigation showed that unknown people forced entry into the home and shot the two women.
One of the victims, 35-year-old Treesa Wiley of Rockford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The second victim, a 30-year-old woman, suffered several gunshot wounds.
Since the incident, the 30-year-old woman has recovered from her injuries.
Investigators and community cooperation identified a suspect that was arrested.
The suspect, Kayal D. Merrills of Rockford has been charged with First Degree Murder.
"We are pleased to announce that this case has been charged, and justice will finally be served for the victim and her family," said Sheriff Gary Caruana.
"This would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our investigators and the cooperation of the community."
The case remains an active investigation and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 815-282-2600 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.