 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man charged for inappropriate contact with minor online

  • 0
Rockford-Police (RPD)

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor online.  

Rockford Police have identified 36-year-old Tony Tennento after a follow-up investigation into the incident last month.  

On Thursday, April 7th, Tennento was arrested and taken into custody in the 1000 block of North Rockton Avenue.  

He is facing charges including Indecent Solicitation of a Child over the Internet, Grooming, and Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor. 

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com