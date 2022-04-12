Rockford man charged for inappropriate contact with minor online

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor online.
Rockford Police have identified 36-year-old Tony Tennento after a follow-up investigation into the incident last month.
On Thursday, April 7th, Tennento was arrested and taken into custody in the 1000 block of North Rockton Avenue.
He is facing charges including Indecent Solicitation of a Child over the Internet, Grooming, and Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor.
He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.