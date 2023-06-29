Rockford man charged after shooting 19-year-old last weekend

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police confirm that 21-year-old Tereontae Benford has been charged following a shooting on Sunnyside Avenue on Saturday.
Officers arrived to the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue for reports of a loud party.
Police we're told that shots were fired into a crowd that was in the street.
During the shooting, 19-year-old Rockford resident Dequan Davis was hit by gunfire.
Davis later died at the hospital.
Rockford Police did recover a gun at the scene during an investigation and a follow-up investigation showed the gun belonged to Benford.
Benford was arrested Tuesday in the 200 block of N. Main St where he was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole.