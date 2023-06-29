 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
air pollution action is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

Rockford man charged after shooting 19-year-old last weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Guns and Prison Bars Web
By Nick Landi

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police confirm that 21-year-old Tereontae Benford has been charged following a shooting on Sunnyside Avenue on Saturday.

Officers arrived to the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue for reports of a loud party.

Rockford man charged after shooting 19-year-old last weekend

Police we're told that shots were fired into a crowd that was in the street.

During the shooting, 19-year-old Rockford resident Dequan Davis was hit by gunfire.

Davis later died at the hospital.

Rockford Police did recover a gun at the scene during an investigation and a follow-up investigation showed the gun belonged to Benford.

Benford was arrested Tuesday in the 200 block of N. Main St where he was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole.

Recommended for you