Rockford man charged after more than 27 pounds of drugs found in home

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A Rockford man has been arrested after county deputies discovered more than 27 pounds of drugs in his home.
On Friday, December 2, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant in the 1700 block of Genoa Street.
39-year-old Rockford resident Fred Williams was found in a house and arrested.
Inside the home, deputies found:
- Approximately 20 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine (9,000 grams)
- Approximately 6.5 pounds of heroin (3,000 grams)
- Over 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine (500 grams)
- Approximately 9,000 oxycodone pills
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Fred L. Williams, 39, Rockford
1 count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 900 grams of heroin (enhanced class X felony)
1 count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 900 grams of fentanyl (enhanced class X felony)
1 count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 100 grams of oxycodone (class X felony)
1 count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 900 grams of cocaine (enhanced class X felony)
1 count of possession with the intent to deliver 400>900 grams of methamphetamine (class X felony)
Williams is also wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on an aggravated driving under the influence charge.