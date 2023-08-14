 Skip to main content
Rockford man charged after firing shotgun at occupied Martin Park

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Sunday, August 13 around 6:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to reports of a man firing a shotgun into the river towards Martin Park, which was occupied at the time.

Once officers arrived at a house on County Club Beach Drive, they arrested 39-year-old Rockford resident Mark Brown and took him to the County Jail.

During the investigation, officers found a 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded revolver, and a large amount of ammunition.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

  • Mark Brown, 39, Rockford
    Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (3 counts)
    No Valid FOID (2 counts)
    Reckless Discharge of a Firearm

